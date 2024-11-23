Hyundai Motor India Foundation inaugurates Gurugram's first ever Traffic Engineering Centre under its Easy Roads initiative

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) inaugurated Gurugram’s first Traffic Engineering Centre and Organization Development Centre, at the DCP’s office in Gurugram, Haryana. The Centre is equipped with cutting-edge technology that can monitor 1,100 cameras from a single location, ensuring streamlined management for swift action and better response time. A significant step towards enhancing road safety in the city, the Traffic Engineering Centre monitors 218 junctions, helping manage traffic better, analyze accidents and their causes, detecting faults, and sharing recommendations for improvement. Additionally, the Organization Development Centre will act as a training ground for Traffic Police personnel, where they will be trained for better and effective traffic management across the city.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Traffic Engineering Centre, Unsoo Kim, Managing Director - HMIL, said, "At Hyundai Motor India Foundation, we are committed to improving road safety through our 'Easy Roads' initiative. The launch of the first-ever Traffic Engineering Centre in Gurugram, Haryana, marks a significant milestone in this journey. By leveraging cutting edge technology, we aim to reduce accidents, improve driver behavior, and create a safer, more efficient transportation ecosystem for the citizens of the city. I am confident that through our collective efforts, this Traffic Engineering Centre will emerge as a model facility that can be emulated across the nation, making our roads safer for all.”

Some key features of this tech driven Traffic Engineering Centre by HMIF & Haryana Police include:

Centralized Live Access: Traffic Police can monitor 1,100 cameras across 218 junctions with a live view of 25 cameras at once, enabling swift action and improved response time.

Specialized Training Programs: Traffic Police officers will receive dedicated training to enhance their skills and knowledge on traffic and accident management.

Collaborative Effort: The Centre operates in collaboration between HMIF and Haryana Police, with expert support from the Institute of Road Traffic Education, and TSL Foundation.

This comprehensive solution, emphasizing the 3E’s of road safety: Education, Engineering, and Enforcement, will revolutionize road safety in Gurugram, making it a model for other cities and states.