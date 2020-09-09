I-T Dept issues refunds worth Rs 1.01 lakh crore to 27.55 lakh taxpayers till September 8

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds of over Rs 1.01 lakh crore to 27.55 lakh taxpayers between April 1 and September 8, 2020.

This includes personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to 30,768 crore rupees issued to 25.83 lakh taxpayers and corporate tax refunds amounting to 70,540 crore rupees issued to over 1.71 lakh taxpayers during this period.

Income Tax of India in a tweet today said, "CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,01,308 crore to more than 27.55 lakh taxpayers between 1st April 2020 to 08th September 2020. Income tax refunds of Rs 30,768 crore have been issued in 25,83,507 cases &corporate tax refunds of Rs 70,540 crore have been issued in 1,71,155 cases."

CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,01,308 crore to more than 27.55 lakh taxpayers between 1st April,2020 to 08th September,2020. Income tax refunds of Rs. 30,768 crore have been issued in 25,83,507 cases &corporate tax refunds of Rs.70,540 crore have been issued in 1,71,155 cases. — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) September 9, 2020



The government has emphasised on providing tax-related services to taxpayers without any hassles during the COVID-19 pandemic and accordingly has been clearing up pending tax refunds.

