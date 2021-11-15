IBM Consulting opens new facility in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: IBM Consulting has set up a new facility in Hyderabad, Telangana. The new facility will be focused on Business Process Operations (BPO) across several domains such as finance and accounts,procurement and supply chain, human resources and recruiting, and industry specificprocesses including risk and compliance.

With this facility, IBM Consulting can helpclients achieve their digital transformation goals leveraging talent and IBM'scomprehensive capabilities in process re-engineering, data and technology.Business Process Operations delivers a unified user experience and business valuefor organisations with use of agile methodologies, advanced process mining andintelligent workflows powered by hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI).

In financeorganisations for instance, it provides insights for core functionality such as workingcapital optimisation, spend leakage, reduced errors/exceptions, and others.Designed with a state of the art, open and agile theme, the new facility will also havededicated workspaces to collaborate with clients via the IBM Garage, a collaborativeapproach to fast-track innovation and drive meaningful, lasting transformation.

Thefacility also serves an additional function of enabling resiliency for IBM Consulting byacting as backup site for Business Process Operations centres in Chennai andBengaluru. The onsite team will also collaborate with IBM India Software Labs inHyderabad to bring in AI and platform offerings to re-imagine intelligent workflows inclient operations.

Tony Menezes, Global Managing Partner – BusinessProcess Operations, IBM Consulting said, "IBM Consulting is committed to helpingclients leverage hybrid cloud and AI capabilities to accelerate digital transformationacross their organisation. We will combine our deep industry domain expertise withworld-class skills and diversity of talent of Telangana, as we witness significant growthin our Business Process Operations portfolio globally."