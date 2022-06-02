ICAI, Hyderabad new office-bearers

Hyderabad: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, Hyderabad Chapter for 2022-23 at the 57th Annual General Meeting recently elected K Someswara Babu the Chairman of the Managing Committee. He is an associate member and practicing cost accountant having 6 years of experience.

He worked in senior positions with various industries such as consumer conglomerates BPL Ltd, Reliance Industries and NSL Mining Reserves Pvt Ltd for a period of 15 years.

The other office-bearers are: S Hima Vidya as Vice Chairperson, Lavanya Kanduri as Secretary and Khaja Jalal Uddin as Treasurer. The Managing Committee members are: P Chandra Sekhara Reddy, M Venkateshwarlu, KVN Lavanya, P Kalyani and C Sirisha.