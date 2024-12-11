ICAI research centre in Hyd takes off

  • Menu
Hyderabad: Chartered Accountants’ apex body ICAI on Tuesday said it has set up a state-of-the-art research hub at its Centre of Excellence (CoE) Hyderabad.The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has appointed Nupur Pavan Bang as the Director and Dean of CoE.

The centre will conduct in-depth studies on Union and State Budgets, financial literacy, the role of Chartered Accountants in policymaking and good governance with ease of doing business (EoDB), among other subjects, the ICAI said in a statement.

Further, insights from these research initiatives will be shared with the government, reinforcing ICAI’s commitment to become a trusted partner in national progress and development, it added.

sidekick