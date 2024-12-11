Live
- EC colluding with BJP: AAP on deletion of voters' names
- Podu farmers to get solar power leg-up, assures Deputy CM
- Visakha Organic Mela from tomorrow
- Goshamahal residents raise a stink over new OGH building
- Kejriwal woos auto drivers with Rs 10 lakh insurance
- 'Luxurious gym in Sheesh Mahal:' BJP exposes Kejriwal
- BRS has no right to speak Telangana Talli statue: Former ZPTC
- NDA govt failed to fulfill poll promises: YSRCP
- Raids on godown, one held for selling expired milk powder
- Investors chary of market direction
Just In
ICAI research centre in Hyd takes off
Highlights
Chartered Accountants’ apex body ICAI on Tuesday said it has set up a state-of-the-art research hub at its Centre of Excellence (CoE) Hyderabad.
Hyderabad: Chartered Accountants’ apex body ICAI on Tuesday said it has set up a state-of-the-art research hub at its Centre of Excellence (CoE) Hyderabad.The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has appointed Nupur Pavan Bang as the Director and Dean of CoE.
The centre will conduct in-depth studies on Union and State Budgets, financial literacy, the role of Chartered Accountants in policymaking and good governance with ease of doing business (EoDB), among other subjects, the ICAI said in a statement.
Further, insights from these research initiatives will be shared with the government, reinforcing ICAI’s commitment to become a trusted partner in national progress and development, it added.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS