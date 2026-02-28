TGSRTC launches ‘GI on Wheels’ to showcase state’s heritage

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma launched the ‘GI on Wheels’ initiative at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) in Hyderabad on Friday. In a first-of-its-kind cultural initiative in the country, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has launched ‘GI on Wheels,’ transforming public buses into moving showcases of Telangana’s Geographical Indication tagged handicrafts.

Minister for Transport and BC Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar, TGSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Nagi Reddy and Hyderabad District Collector Hari Chandana Dasari were also present.

With this launch, Telangana becomes the first state in India to roll out a dedicated GI-themed public transport programme. On the occasion, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said the initiative aims to spread awareness about GI-tagged art forms while strengthening the state’s cultural identity. Emphasising that culture is the soul of society, he noted that sustainable development must go hand-in-hand with heritage preservation.

According to TGSRTC, under the programme, six specially designed express buses, each themed around a distinct GI-tagged craft, will operate on routes connecting Hyderabad with key cultural centres such as Pochampally, Narayanpet, Hanamkonda (Warangal), Karimnagar and Nirmal.

The six GI-tagged crafts --Pochampally Ikat, Warangal dhurries, Karimnagar silver filigree, Narayanpet sarees, Cheriyal scroll paintings, and Nirmal paintings --are being showcased. Each bus has been artistically wrapped with the unique motifs, colours and identity of these crafts, transforming public transport into a travelling exhibition of Telangana’s rich artistic heritage.

Ponnam Prabhakar stated that this initiative stems from the Governor's vision. He emphasised that the government is dedicated to promoting, marketing, and expanding GI products. He mentioned that these efforts will enhance employment opportunities for rural artists and elevate their economic standing. He pledged complete support to implement this programme extensively through TGSRTC.

TGSRTC MD Nagi Reddy stated that the programme aligns with the broader vision of using public spaces as platforms for cultural expression and community engagement.

The creative designs displayed on the buses were conceptualised and executed by students of Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU). The students were honoured with cash prizes and mementoes at the launch event.

Subhajit Saha, who played a significant role in securing GI recognitions for Telangana crafts, was also felicitated. Artisans representing the six featured crafts were recognised for their contribution to preserving traditional art forms.