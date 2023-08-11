  • Menu
IESA, TS join hands for clean energy

Highlights

Hyderabad: Leading industry alliance focused on the development of advanced energy storage, India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) and the Government of Telangana have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The strategic partnership aims at promoting the energy storage sector and knowledge transfer in advanced battery

manufacturing processes, electric mobility, green hydrogen, and microgrid technologies.

The collaboration aims to accelerate the deployment of sustainable energy solutions while attracting investments and promoting economic growth in the State. The partnership also seeks to provide a platform for industry stakeholders to explore investment

opportunities and foster the growth of the energy storage sector.

X