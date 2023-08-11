Live
- After Modi’s praise, mixed reception for LIC, HAL shares at bourses
- Six killed as vehicle falls into Himachal river
- PM Modi wants to burn Manipur, doesn't want to douse fire: Rahul Gandhi
- 29 dead, 16 missing in rain-related disasters in China's Hebei
- BharatPe launches new Android PoS machine for merchants
- Supreme Court Collegium withdraws recommendation for transfer of Justice Narendar G of Karnataka HC to Orissa
- Ten people killed in Gujarat road accident
- Jana Sena party releases Pawan Kalyan's Varahi Vijaya Yatra schedule
- In a first, UPSRTC gets 17 women bus drivers
- New Bills introduced in LS will repeal Sedition Law, ensure punishment for mob lynching: Shah
Just In
IESA, TS join hands for clean energy
Highlights
Hyderabad: Leading industry alliance focused on the development of advanced energy storage, India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) and the Government of...
Hyderabad: Leading industry alliance focused on the development of advanced energy storage, India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) and the Government of Telangana have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
The strategic partnership aims at promoting the energy storage sector and knowledge transfer in advanced battery
manufacturing processes, electric mobility, green hydrogen, and microgrid technologies.
The collaboration aims to accelerate the deployment of sustainable energy solutions while attracting investments and promoting economic growth in the State. The partnership also seeks to provide a platform for industry stakeholders to explore investment
opportunities and foster the growth of the energy storage sector.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS