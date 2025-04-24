If you have questions, Reddit has Answers — now in India!

Reddit, the go-to platform for real-time, real-world conversations, has launched Reddit Answers in India – a new AI-powered way to help users find real advice, recommendations, and perspectives from real people, across any topic.

Built to make finding people-powered insights easier than ever, Reddit Answers taps into the platform’s vast pool of authentic conversations across 100,000+ active communities, including popular Indian spaces like r/IndiaCricket, r/delhi and r/India.

Using a new AI-powered conversational interface, users can simply ask a question — and Reddit Answers pulls together the most relevant answers across communities and threads on Reddit. The results are then neatly summarised, complete with links to the original post or comments, perfect for either a rich overview or the option to dive deeper into full conversations.

Initially introduced in the U.S. in December 2024, Reddit Answers has quickly become a powerful new way to access Reddit’s depth of perspectives. With its India rollout, Indian redditors can now experience a more intuitive way to navigate through the topics that matters most to them.

So, whether you're solving real-life problems, exploring new interests, or simply looking for a second opinion, Reddit now has Answers, just for you. Want to try it out?