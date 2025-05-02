Igniting Gen Z Innovation: Samsung India Launches ‘Solve For Tomorrow 2025’ Competition With Over INR 1 Crore In Grants

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, unveiled the fourth iteration of its Samsung ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ initiative – a nationwide contest designed to inspire students to create innovative solutions to address some of society’s most pressing challenges by leveraging technology.

Samsung ‘Solve for Tomorrow 2025’ will provide INR 1 crore to the top four winning teams to support the incubation of their projects, along with hands-on prototyping, investor connects, and expert mentorship from Samsung leaders and IIT Delhi faculty.

This recognition highlights the significance of nurturing solutions that not only excel in the competition but also transcend it, ultimately evolving into scalable and sustainable ventures that will play a pivotal role in shaping communities across India.

The programme, spanning six months, invites students aged 14-22 to submit their tech ideas as either individuals or groups. This year, participants are encouraged to create solutions across four key themes: AI for a Safer, Smarter, and Inclusive Bharat; Future of Health, Hygiene, and Well-being in India; Social change through Sports and Tech for Education and Better Futures; and Environmental Sustainability via Technology.

“With Solve for Tomorrow, we are inspiring young innovators across every corner of India to dream big, tackle real-world challenges, and shape a smarter, more inclusive future through technology. This year, Solve for Tomorrow is going to be even bigger and more inclusive. We are reaching more cities, engaging students from more schools and colleges, and creating avenues for them to innovate, while applying the principles of design thinking. Solve for Tomorrow stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to the Government of India’s pioneering #DigitalIndia initiative that empowers our youth to become architects of the future,” said JB Park, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

“IIT Delhi is excited about fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and real-world problem solving among youth. Our collaboration with Samsung Solve for Tomorrow offers mentorship, research infrastructure, and technical guidance to help the young turn their ideas into products that impact society. We are delighted to be part of this initiative that enables socially conscious innovation and contributes to Viksit Bharat,” said Prof Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi.

“India’s young innovators are at the heart of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 and realizing the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. With more young minds to tap solutions than any country ever before, India is uniquely positioned to lead with ideas that address local challenges and inspire global change. Initiatives like Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow provide a vital platform for young people to turn their ideas into solutions for the global good, using technology to drive inclusive and sustainable progress. The UN in India is proud to support such collaborations, especially with the private sector, that uplift youth leadership, innovation, and action, ensuring that we leave no one behind,” said Shombi Sharp, United Nations Resident Coordinator in India.

“Young people hold the key to solving today's most urgent global challenges. Initiatives Iike Solve for Tomorrow 2025 empower them to turn their ideas into reality using technology. We are excited to see solutions that help scale youth-led ideas to drive real change across communities,” said Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY).

The fourth iteration of Samsung India’s flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative aims to involve thousands of participants, offering more than 82,000 hours of extensive training in Design Thinking, Hands-on Prototyping, Go-to-Market Strategies, and Business Planning. In the final phase, teams selected as finalists will benefit from specialized training and mentorship provided by Samsung, IIT Delhi, and industry professionals.

‘Solve for Tomorrow 2025’ was inaugurated at IIT Delhi in the presence of all partners on Tuesday. Present at the event were Dr Sapna Poti, Senior Director, Office of Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Shardul Rao, Scientist C, Department of Science & Technology, Government of India and P. S. Madanagopal, CEO, MeitY Startup Hub.

From ideas to impact: Programme stages

The application window for the initiative will be open from April 29 to June 30, 2025. During this period, Samsung will host immersive design-thinking workshops in schools and colleges across the nation, empowering participants with essential problem solving and ideation skills.

After the initial application phase, the top 100 teams will be chosen, with 25 teams selected from each of the themes. At this stage, participants will undergo online training led by thematic experts, followed by a video pitch round where 40 teams will be shortlisted – 10 teams from each theme.

The top 10 semi-finalist teams from each theme will then progress to an intensive mentorship program guided by Samsung’s industry veterans and subject matter experts. These teams will also participate in curated learning visits to Samsung’s state-of-the-art facilities, including the Samsung R&D Institute India in Bengaluru, Noida, and Delhi, as well as Samsung Design Delhi, offering them first-hand exposure to world-class innovation ecosystems.

This phase will culminate in an experiential, hands-on Prototyping Programme at Delhi’s state-of-the-art labs, in collaboration with ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ alumni. There will also be a Residential Bootcamp focused on refining ideas and preparing for the final pitch. The top 20 teams will be finalized after this phase, with five teams from each theme advancing to the grand finale. These top five teams from each theme will receive exclusive one-on-one mentoring sessions with Samsung experts. They will participate in a Prototyping Day, Pitch Presentation, Investor Meet, and Awards Ceremony, all held over the last three days of the competition.

What is in it for the participants

The top 100 teams will receive certificates of achievement. The top 40 teams will receive INR 8 lakh and the latest Samsung laptops for every member. The top 20 will receive with INR 20 lakh and the latest Samsung ZFlip smartphones for each member.

In addition, special awards include the Goodwill Award, Young Innovator Award, and Social Media Champion, with a total prize amount of INR 4.5 lakh.

The four winning teams will collectively receive a grant of INR 1 crore for incubation at IIT Delhi, providing substantial resources to accelerate their innovative projects. This funding aims to nurture their ideas into reality.

First launched in the US in 2010, ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ is currently operational in 68 countries globally and has seen over 3 million young people participate worldwide.