Illness to Wellness Foundation Collaborates with NDMC to Host Preventive Health Screening Camp

The rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, including diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiovascular conditions, poses a significant threat to a Swasth India. What makes these diseases particularly dangerous is that they often progress silently, showing few or no symptoms until significant damage has been done. So there is a definite need for proactive health screenings that can play a crucial role in detecting such conditions early.

Today’s high-stress, sedentary lifestyles marked by poor diet, lack of physical activity, and inadequate sleep are becoming increasingly common. Such an unhealthy lifestyle is not just prevalent among older adults, but worryingly, younger individuals in their 20s and 30s are now also at risk.

Recognizing the urgent need to address the surge in lifestyle-related health concerns, the Illness to Wellness Foundation, which has been partnering with YoloHealth on an ongoing public health initiative, hosted a free preventive health screening camp at the NDMC Headquarters, New Delhi. The initiative was held with the aim to raise awareness about early detection, promote regular health check-ups, and empower individuals to take charge of their well-being through accessible, community-based healthcare support.

The Chief Guest at the camp, Dr. Keshav Chandra, Chairman NDMC said, “It is heartening to see healthcare becoming more proactive and accessible and reaching people directly near their place of work and within their communities. This initiative under the Illness to Wellness campaign reflects how innovation, collaboration, and compassion can come together to create real impact. By offering essential health screenings in a convenient and approachable setting, we’re not just detecting diseases early, we're also helping foster a culture where preventive care is valued. I commend the organizers for championing this cause and also urge them to organize more such camps."

The camp at the NDMC Head Office was a meaningful celebration of health, prevention, and community care. The Free Health Screening & Wellness Camp served as a robust platform for residents to come together in the spirit of well-being and awareness. Designed to make preventive healthcare more accessible, the camp offered 23 essential diagnostic tests, giving participants valuable insights into their current health status. Apart from the check-ups, it was an opportunity to start important conversations about lifestyle, early detection, and long-term wellness. The initiative reinforced a powerful message: Your health matters—and we’re here to support it. Other key NDMC officials’ present at Health Camp included Mrs Ranjana Deswal (OSD) NDMC Palika Kendra, Dr Tariq Thomas (Secretary) NDMC Palika Kendra, Dr Madan Narain (CMOI/C) NDMC Palika Kendra Allopathic Dispensary.

Speaking about the initiative, Anil Rajput, Chairperson, Advisory Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation, said, “At the Illness to Wellness Foundation, we believe that true healthcare begins long before illness strikes. This camp is part of our continued effort to bring preventive health directly to the community, where it matters most. By making essential screenings accessible and starting conversations about lifestyle-related conditions, we are not just treating health issues; we are nurturing a healthier, more informed society. Our mission is to make wellness a way of life, and we’re proud to see that vision taking shape on the ground even as we plan to take the campaign forward.”

Over 200 people attended the health camp at the NDMC Head Office, undergoing tests for blood pressure, sugar, cholesterol, and more. Many were shocked to discover hidden issues like hypertension, obesity, and undiagnosed diabetes. The screenings played a vital role in revealing these silent risks, encouraging timely action to prevent serious health complications.

At the camp, YoloHealth used its innovative product, HealthATM, demonstrating how technology revolutionizes accurate health assessments. The HealthATM machines are an aggregation of US FDA/EU certified IoT-enabled medical devices with YoloHealth’s proprietary HIPAA-compliant software and cloud-based telemedicine platform. This pioneering initiative provides accessible primary and preventive healthcare services and empowers individuals to monitor their health and make informed decisions.

The Illness to Wellness and YoloHealth initiative was launched in March 2024, and since then, the campaign has swiftly gained traction. Preceding this event, health camps were held at prominent locations like Janpath, Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Birla Mandir, Aggarwal Digambar Jain Mandir in Connaught Place, Priority Health Care in Green Park, Shri Sai Bhakta Samaj, Guru Harkrishan Public School in Vasant Vihar, Shri Jagannath Mandir in Thyagraj Nagar, Community Centre in Malviya Nagar, CONCOR Annex in Okhla, Civil Services Officers' Institute in Chanakyapuri, NCUI Auditorium in Hauz Khas, Purani Chaupal, Shahpur Jat, Shiv Mandir Yog Sadhna Kendra in Maidan Garhi, CBI Colony, Vasant Vihar, Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Malviya Nagar, and NDMC Head Office, New Delhi.

The ‘Illness to Wellness’ national campaign was introduced in 2014 and remains committed to promoting health and well-being through empowering, educating, collaborating, and adopting sustainable health practices. Over the years, it has aimed to maximize outreach and impact, from organizing camps and awareness campaigns to holding regular webinars on key health topics and developments - with the clear purpose of raising awareness and providing motivation and remedies.