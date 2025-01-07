India among top EMs in 2025 likely

Live
Highlights
Gold man Sachs has projected India to be among the best-performing emerging markets in 2025, given the country’s robust macroeconomic stability backed by improving terms of trade, effective inflation targeting, and reliable domestic risk capital.
The global investment bank has forecast an earnings growth of 18-20 per cent annually over the next 4-5 years, driven by an emerging private capex cycle, corporate balance sheet re-leveraging, and a structural rise in discretionary consumption.
These factors have reduced India’s beta to emerging markets to approximately 0.4, justifying its premium valuation multiples, the report stated.
