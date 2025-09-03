  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

India leveraging WTO shield to face 50% US tariffs

India leveraging WTO shield to face 50% US tariffs
x
Highlights

New Delhi: India on Tuesday sought consultations with the US under the World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) safeguard agreement over 50 per cent tariffs...

New Delhi: India on Tuesday sought consultations with the US under the World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) safeguard agreement over 50 per cent tariffs imposed on certain copper products by America. This move comes after India reserved the right to impose retaliatory duties on select US products in response to American tariffs on steel and aluminium; and auto components.

On July 30 this year, the US adopted a measure in the form of 50 per cent tariff on all imports of certain copper products. The measure applies from August 1 this year and for an unlimited duration.

“India considers that the measure, although claimed to be taken for security interests, are, in essence, a safeguard measure,” a WTO communication said.

The communication is being circulated at the request of the delegation of India. It said that the US failed to notify the WTO Committee on Safeguards on taking a decision to apply the safeguard measure.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick