Indian investors stay put on Nvidia, Google stocks

New Delhi: Chipmaker Nvidia Corporation, which recently touched a $4 trillion market cap mark, was the most traded US stock by Indian investors, topping both buy and sell lists in the April-June period (Q2 2025), a report said on Wednesday.

Nvidia captured 6.4 per cent of total buy volumes and 8.3 per cent of total sell volume, reflecting both profit-booking and buying interest, Vested Finance’s ‘Global Investing Behaviour Report’ showed. Meanwhile, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, stood out with the highest net inflows and a 113 per cent rise in unique investors during the same period on the Vested platform. Tesla, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Apple were among the innovation-focused names that gained traction in the period as well. Duolingo saw a 2,255 per cent jump in investor base, while healthcare giants like UnitedHealth Group and Novo Nordisk witnessed over 500 per cent growth in investor count.