Indian Navy conducts training capsule on coastal security for Marine Police

Visakhapatnam As part of the coastal security initiatives of the Indian Navy, Eastern Naval Command undertook a coastal security training capsule for 15 Marine Police from 12 coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, which was conducted from May 30 to June 3.



The event culminated with the distribution of certificates of participation and interaction.

The training capsule was conducted at Sagar Prahari Bal (Vizag) under the aegis of Naval Officer Incharge (NOIC), Andhra Pradesh in two phases. The dry-shod training for two days included classroom instructions on seamanship, navigation, communication, damage control & fire fighting. The wet-shod practical training onboard fast interceptor craft for three days included harbour familiarisation, coastal navigation & patrol, reporting of contacts & challenging procedures.