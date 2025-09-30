Indian professionals embrace human-centric roles as AI takes on repetitive tasks: LinkedIn

India, September 30, 2025: As AI takes on repetitive tasks, Indian professionals are moving into roles that rely more on human judgment, creativity and interaction. LinkedIn’s new report ‘Guide to Future-Proofing Your Career’ shows that HR professionals are moving to customer support and administration roles, finance professionals are moving to customer support and accounting roles, and engineers are moving to jobs in education.

At the same time, the report also shows more workers are entering high-value fields where strategic insight is critical, including consulting, business development, real estate and product management. This reflects a broader trend of professionals shifting toward roles that demand uniquely human capabilities.

Confidence in AI remains high. According to LinkedIn India’s Workforce Confidence Survey, 62% of Indian professionals say AI boosts their productivity by speeding up tasks, and 59% feel excited about its potential for their careers. Across sectors such as media, HR, engineering and marketing, AI is increasingly viewed as a tool that frees people to focus on strategic and high-value work.

LinkedIn Career Expert and Sr. Managing Editor, LinkedIn India News, Nirajita Banerjee says, “Your career isn’t being written by AI, it’s being supported and accelerated by it. The candidates winning today do three simple things: lead with skills, show proof, and use AI to widen their opportunity surface. So, swap job-title decisions for skills-based opportunities. Publish small proofs of your work every week or two weeks on LinkedIn, so hiring managers can see how you think. And finally, use AI to research roles, tailor your applications, and rehearse interviews, not to paste generic answers. This mix of human judgment and AI leverage is how India’s young professionals can move faster with credibility.”

As professionals find new ways to grow, LinkedIn’s AI-powered job search is transforming how they look for jobs. Professionals can simply describe the role they’re looking for in their own words, and find jobs tailored to their interests, skills, and goals.

Here are LinkedIn’s tips to find jobs the smarter way and stay ahead of AI-driven change:

Volume isn’t your friend in the job search

Oftentimes, you spend time reading job descriptions and evaluating companies only to find it doesn’t suit you. With LinkedIn's job match feature, you can find out if you’re a good fit for a job in seconds – based on the skills and qualifications on your profile.

Less keywords, more skills to find new opportunities

With new AI tools, you can search for jobs using simple sentences and details that matter. LinkedIn’s understands natural language – so you can describe a role to it like you would to a friend – and it will deliver relevant jobs for you to consider.

Be clear in your ambition, but don’t limit yourselves to it

The AI-powered job search surfaces roles that sync with your experience, your potential, and your goals. Some of these – you might not have thought of before. Be open to opportunities you hadn’t considered and embrace adaptability to thrive in today’s evolving job market.

Shortcuts don’t always end at the right destination

Just like your unique talents, every role is unique. Highlight your transferable skills and real experiences, and customize each application to showcase why you uniquely fit the role.

Ghost jobs aren’t as prevalent as you think

The perception that the majority of jobs are not real is not accurate. Look for verification badges to spot genuine listings. Combine LinkedIn’s safety features with your own research for secure and effective job hunting.

To help everyone get ahead, LinkedIn has spotlighted top AI voices you can follow on the platform for smart: 09912997000, practical tips on making AI tools work for you.