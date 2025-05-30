Indian stock market opens flat amid stable institutional investments

The domestic benchmark indices opened flat on Friday amid negative Asian cues, as selling was seen in the IT and auto sectors in the early trade.

Stable institutional flows — both FII and DII — are keeping the market steady even in the absence of positive triggers. The ongoing consolidation phase is likely to continue in the near-term, according to analysts.

At around 9.29 am, Sensex was trading 11.77 points or 0.01 per cent up at 81,644.79 while the Nifty added 13.20 point or 0.05 per cent at 24,846.80.

Nifty Bank was up 81.20 points or 0.15 per cent at 55,627.25. The Nifty Midcap 100 index was trading at 57,707.65 after rising 250.40 points or 0.44 per cent. Nifty Smallcap 100 index was at 17,927.15 after climbing 37.75 points or 0.21 per cent.

According to analysts, the Nifty posted a smart recovery in the final minutes of trading on Thursday, after spending most of the first half in the red.

"Although the Nifty is still caught in a sideways market defined by the 24,462 and 25,116 range, yesterday's rebound traced a long lower shadow and a small real body that was closer to the day's high, and that's a bullish sign. Immediate support and resistance lie at 24677 and 25000 respectively," said Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities.

Meanwhile, in the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Titan and Hindustan Unilever Limited were the top losers. Whereas, Adani Ports, Eternal, Maruti Suzuki and Sun Pharma were the top gainers.

In the Asian markets, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Seoul, China and Japan were trading in the red.

In the last trading session, Dow Jones in the US closed at 42,215.73, up 117.03 points, or 0.28 per cent. The S&P 500 ended with a gain of 23.62 points, or 0.40 per cent, at 5,912.17 and the Nasdaq closed at 19,175.87, up 74.93 points, or 0.39 per cent.

“Investors should understand two distinct big trends that will weigh on markets: One, India’s macros are strong and improving. Two, this positive trend in macros is not getting reflected in corporate earnings," said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd.

This is the fundamental reason for the range-bound movement of the market.

On the institutional front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers as they bought equities worth 884.03 crore on May 29, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased equities worth 4,286.50 crore.

According to market watchers, steadily improving macros like resilient GDP growth, down trending inflation and interest rates and declining fiscal and current account deficits lay the foundation for a strong economy and earnings recovery in the medium term.