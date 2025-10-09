Live
India’s debt load may fall to 77% of GDP in 4 yrs
New Delhi While governmental debts are rising globally, India’s general government debt will moderate to 77 per cent of GDP by FY31 and further to 71...
New Delhi
While governmental debts are rising globally, India’s general government debt will moderate to 77 per cent of GDP by FY31 and further to 71 per cent by FY35, from the current level of 81 per cent, a report said on Wednesday.
The report from the ratings firm CareEdge Ratings attributed this decline to Centre’s fiscal consolidation and sustained GDP growth of approximately 6.5 per cent.However, the firm maintained that the sticky aggregate state debt amid the distribution of freebies by some states remains a monitorable going forward.
While India’s government debt is projected to moderate, the elevated interest payments relative to revenue receipts are expected to remain a challenge, the report flagged.The report, titled Global Economy Update, said that higher inflation in most developed economies is being driven by persistent core pressures, rising service costs, increasing wages, and a surge in debt levels.
Additionally, rising tariffs have contributed to inflation in the US, the report noted.