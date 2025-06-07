India’s first national paper expo debuts in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: PAPEXPO 2025, India’s first national-level exhibition exclusively dedicated to the paper industry, was inaugurated today at HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad. The three-day event, organised by the Paper Foundation and supported by the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, brings together stakeholders across the paper value chain to promote innovation, sustainability, and industry growth.

The event was inaugurated by industry stalwarts including Narendra Paruchuri, Managing Director, Pragathi Offset Printers; Soumyajit Mukherjee, CMO, Emami Paper Mills; Dr Ajay Satia, MD, Satia Industries; Rushabh Shah, MD, Three M Paper Boards; and Abiali Jani, Director, Jaini Sales. Distinguished attendees also included MK Goyal, General Secretary, IPPTA; Nataraj, Deputy Director, Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP); Nirmal Kuhad and Arvind Sharma, Directors of Papyrus Expo LLP; and B.R. Rao, President, Paper Foundation.

Over 100 national and international exhibitors are showcasing the latest advancements in paper manufacturing, converting, printing, packaging, and recycling. More than 15,000 visitors are expected, including key decision-makers from across India and abroad.

Speaking at the event, Soumyajit Mukherjee highlighted the dynamic potential of the paper industry, which engages nearly 2 million people and is valued at Rs80,000 crore.

He noted the steady growth in writing and printing paper due to government education initiatives, and a resurgence in newspaper readership driven by declining digital trust. “The industry is experiencing innovation across all verticals—from craft paper to recycled packaging boards,” he said.

MK Goyal emphasised the importance of self-reliance within the sector, cautioning against over-dependence on imports and stressing the need to counter misinformation about paper usage. “Despite being a sustainable industry, we’ve fallen victim to digital narratives that wrongly frame paper as environmentally harmful,” he said.

Addressing the audience, Nirmal Kuhad reiterated PAPEXPO’s role in debunking the deforestation myth. “India’s paper industry is among the most sustainable globally, with over 80% of production sourced from recycled materials like wastepaper, sugarcane bagasse, and agricultural residue,” he stated.

The expo underscores the significance of paper in India’s economic and ecological framework. Mr. Arvind Sharma called the sector a “vital pillar” of India’s economy, contributing extensively to employment and national tax revenue.

PAPEXPO 2025 also aims to increase awareness about India’s low per capita paper consumption—just 15–16 kg compared to the global average of 57 kg—and foster collaboration across industry segments. With the Indian paper market projected to reach $13.2 billion by 2033, and the packaging segment alone hitting $13.72 billion by 2025, the growth trajectory remains promising.

Participants hail from major paper-producing states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, alongside international exhibitors. The Paper Foundation also seeks policy support from the Telangana Government to bolster green innovation and sustainability initiatives in the sector.