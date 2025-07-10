India’s First On-Demand IT Tech Support Marketplace Launches GeekOnDemand.in is Now Live in Hyderabad

Founded in 2021 and based in Hyderabad, GeekOnDemand Private Limited is an Indian tech startup with a mission to make IT support accessible, affordable, and trustworthy for everyone. By prioritizing inclusivity, professional integrity, and tech literacy, the company aims to transform how users across India—whether individuals or businesses—solve their everyday tech problems.

The platform serves as a digital bridge between tech users and verified IT professionals, offering support that’s simple, fast, and reliable. From students and seniors to MSMEs and remote workers, GeekOnDemand is designed to empower every digitally connected Indian.

Empowering SoHo Users, MSMEs & IT Professionals

Seamless, Affordable & Trusted Tech Support

GeekOnDemand announces the official launch of GeekOnDemand.in, India’s first digital marketplace connecting individuals and businesses with verified IT support professionals, or “Geeks,” for on-demand service.

With India’s digital footprint expanding rapidly, the need for quick and reliable tech assistance has never been greater. GeekOnDemand directly addresses this need—offering tech solutions at your fingertips, from laptop repair and Wi-Fi issues to cybersecurity and cloud support.

What is GeekOnDemand?

GeekOnDemand is a mobile-first, app-based platform (available on Android and iOS) where users can book trusted IT professionals for a wide range of tech services.

The app runs on a freemium model and offers a zero-commission payout to Geeks—meaning they take home 100% of their service fee. This win-win model benefits both users (who get affordable services) and Geeks (who earn fairly for their time and expertise).

Key Features of the GeekOnDemand Platform

For Users:

• 20+ Verified Service Categories – Including laptop repair, Wi-Fi troubleshooting, antivirus setup, printer issues, cloud backup, email configuration, and more.

• User-Friendly App Interface – Book services, chat with Geeks, and track service status effortlessly.

• Transparent Pricing – No hidden costs. Fixed rates for services and no surprises.

For Geeks (IT Professionals):

• Zero Commission – Geeks earn 100% of their fees with no platform deduction.

• Verified Profiles – Build a trusted reputation with reviews and ratings.

• Work Flexibly – Choose your area, set your hours, and manage your own schedule.

A Marketplace Built for the Digital Age

“India needed a unified, trustworthy tech support platform that worked for both sides of the equation—users and technicians,” said Rajesh Gade, Founder & CEO of GeekOnDemand.

“GeekOnDemand is not just about solving tech problems. It’s about building a sustainable, decentralized IT support ecosystem for the country.”







GeekOnDemand Chatbot

Smarter Tech Support with AI

GeekOnDemand features a powerful AI chatbot that redefines how tech support works. It automates issue diagnosis, matches users with relevant experts, and enables smart self-service solutions.

Built using a robust tech stack and guided by ethical AI principles, the chatbot is multilingual, fast, and scalable, ensuring a consistent, high-quality experience for users across India. It also significantly reduces resolution time and operational costs—making tech support more efficient and accessible.

AI coming by Dec 2025

Launch and Expansion Plans

GeekOnDemand is rolling out services across urban and semi-urban regions in India, targeting the growing demand from digitally connected homes, remote professionals, and MSMEs.

With a strong backend infrastructure and scalable platform design, the company is also eyeing international expansion in future phases to serve broader markets and build a global community of Geeks.

GeekOnDemand.in is now live—bringing trusted tech help to your fingertips.

Download the app today and experience hassle-free tech support that works on your terms.

• Playstore: https://tinyurl.com/3dybt3j9

• Appstore: https://tinyurl.com/msr6d7bn

• Phone no: +91 80089 22112

• Mail Id: [email protected]

• Website: GeekOnDemand.in