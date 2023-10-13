Live
- Hezbollah claims responsibility for firing at Israeli army positions
- Youth stabbed to death in Delhi, 4 arrested
- Delhi CM residence row: SC dismisses plea by 6 PWD officials, asks them to approach CAT
- Supreme Court issues notice on Mukhtar Ansari’s plea against conviction under Gangster Act
- Middle East crisis, fragmented supply chains remain major concerns for emerging markets: Finance Minister
- RBI slaps fines on Union Bank of India, RBL Bank for breach of rules
- IAF chief reviews Eastern Air Command's operational preparedness
- Model G20 at IIT Hyderabad concludes Recognizing 7 Winners from PAN India
- Sify Technologies to announce Financial Results for Second Quarter FY 2023-24 on Friday, October 20, 2023
- Crypto roadmap to include monitoring, implementation of regulatory aspects during next G20 presidency: Sitharaman
Just In
India’s forex kitty falls for 5th week in a row
Highlights
India’s foreign exchange reserves fell for a fifth consecutive week to settle at a five-month low of $584.74 billion as of October 6, figures compiled by the RBI showed on Friday.
Mumbai: India’s foreign exchange reserves fell for a fifth consecutive week to settle at a five-month low of $584.74 billion as of October 6, figures compiled by the RBI showed on Friday.
The $2.17 billion decline from the previous week came on top of a close to $12 billion drop in the preceding four weeks.
The RBI intervenes in the spot and forwards markets by releasing more dollars to prevent the rupee from going into a free fall when it comes under pressure due to the increased demand for dollars amid rising oil prices.
Any sharp decline in the country’s forex kitty also leads the RBI less headroom to intervene in the market to stabilise the rupee.
The rupee ended at 83.2625 on Friday, down for a third consecutive week.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS