Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
India’s manufacturing industry most targeted for ransomware attacks: Study
India’s manufacturing industry witnessed the most ransomware extortion in 2023, according to a global report.
New Delhi: India’s manufacturing industry witnessed the most ransomware extortion in 2023, according to a global report.
The report by Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42 is based on incident data from more than 250 organisations and more than 600 incidents.
It examined 3,998 posts from leak sites -- platforms where threat actors publicly disclose stolen data as a means of coercing victims into paying ransom -- from various ransomware groups.
Globally, a 49 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase was seen in multi-extortion ransomware attacks from 2022 - 2023, while in India manufacturing sector was the worst hit.
"In India, the manufacturing sector has emerged as the primary target for ransomware attacks over the past year. This unsettling trend underscores the critical vulnerabilities within the Indian manufacturing sector, where limited visibility into operational technology (OT) systems, inadequate network monitoring, and suboptimal cyber-hygiene implementation have left organisations exposed,” said Anil Valluri, MD and VP, India and SAARC, Palo Alto Networks, in a statement.
“Organisations must implement enterprise-wide Zero Trust network architecture to create layers of security that limit an attacker from successfully moving laterally around the network.
The report also showed that phishing dropped to just 17 per cent in 2023, from a one-third share of initial access incidents in 2022.
“This indicates a potential de-prioritisation of phishing as cybercriminals adapt to more technologically advanced -- and perhaps more efficient -- infiltration methods,” the report said
Further, the report showed a discernible rise in the exploitation of software and API vulnerabilities -- accounting for 38.60 per cent of the initial access points in 2023, up from 28.20 per cent in 2022.