IndiGo to pay full April wages

New Delhi: Airline major IndiGo will not go for any pay cuts for the month of April barring only the seniormost leadership.

In an email to employees, IndiGo's Chief Executive Ronojoy Dutta informed that there will not be any pay cuts for the month of April. However the leadership team comprising of SVPs and above are taking a 'voluntary' cut to aid the company in dealing with the economic fallout of Covid-19 on the airline.

The airline sector is suffering from the lockdown which has been implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19. Significantly, IndiGo will be the only airline to initiate such a step. Earlier, the airline decided to repay the full amount of cancelled tickets to customers who had booked tickets for travel from May 15 onwards. Last month, IndiGo had instituted a pay cut for the majority of its employees.

Accordingly, Dutta that time had said: "I am afraid that the impact of the coronavirus on the aviation industry has been particularly severe. Governments across the globe have issued travel advisories which have resulted in a virtual shutdown of all our international flights."

In the last instance, Dutta had taken a 25 per cent pay cut. Similarly, senior vice presidents and above took a 20 per cent cut followed by VPs and cockpit crew at 15 per cent, AVPs, Bands D along with cabin crew at 10 per cent and Band Cs at 5 per cent.