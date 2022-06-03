Indo-Senegalese trade up 37%: Venkaiah

Hyderabad: Indo-Senegalese trade saw a 37 per cent increase to $1.5 billion during last one year despite Covid-19 pandemic, said Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and called for diversifying trade basket, particularly in the sectors of agriculture, oil & gas, health, railways, mining, defence, and green energy.

Reiterating that India is committed to being a reliable partner of Senegal in its march towards development, Naidu announced that Phase II of the upgradation of Entrepreneurial Training & Development Centre (CEDT) at Dakar was approved and its implementation would commence soon. It may be noted that CEDT was set up in Dakar in 2002 under Indian grant assistance and every year around 1000 youth, though mainly from Senegal, but many also from 19 other African countries, get trained in six different disciplines at the Centre.

Venkaiah Naidu led delegation level talks with the President of Senegal, Macky Sall in the capital city of Dakar. He assured Senegal of India's continued commitment to support the socio-economic development of Senegal through all means, bilateral, regional and international frameworks.

Referring to the huge Indian import of phosphates, important component of fertilisers, from Senegal, Naidu said that Indian companies, especially heavy earth moving equipment companies, can offer their expertise in this area.

On arrival in Senegal, he was received by Aissata Tall Sall, Minister of Foreign Affairs from the Senegalese side at Dakar airport. This is the first ever high level Indian visit to Senegal and is taking place at a time when both countries are celebrating 60 years of their diplomatic relations.

Thanking Senegal for becoming a member of the International Solar Alliance, Venkaiah said that India looks forward to working closely with Senegal within ISA and One Sun One World One Grid (OSOWOG) initiative.

During the talks, the Vice President also took up the issue of four Indian nationals, crew members of ship MV Asso-6, who are detained in Senegal since June 2021 on alleged drug trafficking charges and requested the Senegalese government to expedite their trial so that if released, they could return to their anxious families.

Naidu appreciated the small Indian community of about 2000 Indian nationals for their valuable contribution to Senegalese economy and thanked the Senegalese Government for taking care of Indian nationals.