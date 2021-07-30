Industry leaders brainstorm at FinTech Festival

Hyderabad: Country's largest fintech confluence FinTech Festival India 2021-2022 was launched in the city on Friday. Industry leaders such as PayNearby Founder and CEO Anand Kumar Bajaj, Lendingkart President – technology, analytics and capabilities Manish Bhatia, BharatPe CTO Vijay Aggarwal and PayPal Senior Director, Corporate Affairs, India and South Asia Nath Parameshwaran took part in the event.

A white paper on 'Hyderabad - The emerging Start-up Hub in India' was also unveiled during the event. Published by Ernst and Young (EY), the white paper deep-dives into the fintech ecosystem of Hyderabad. It provides insights into the regulatory framework in Telangana, institutional support and capacity enhancement opportunities which will propel the State to become fintech hub of India very soon.

The event was organised by Constellar (a subsidiary of Temasek and Singapore Press Holdings) in physical and digital format through 10 micro experience conferences in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Guwahati, Chennai, Mumbai, Gift City (Ahmedabad) and Pune. The festival will end with a three-day mega event in New Delhi from March 9 - 11, 2022.