Infy clocks 11.7% drop in Q4 net at Rs 7,033 cr

Bengaluru: Infosys on Thursday missed the revenue estimates for fourth quarter of FY25 as US tariffs created uncertainty in global economy. The company also guided for a revenue growth rate of 0-3 per cent for FY26, which is below last fiscal’s top line growth.

During the March quarter, Infosys reported a 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit to Rs 7,033 crore. Its revenues came at Rs 40,925 crore, an increase of 7.9 per cent over the same period of previous fiscal year.

Revenue in dollar term was at $4.73 billion, a decline of 3.5 per cent on sequential basis in constant currency basis.

Its operating margin declined 30 basis point sequentially to 21 per cent during the fourth quarter. Large deal pipeline for the Bengaluru-headquartered company was at $2.6 billion.

For the whole fiscal, Infosys’ revenue came at $19.27 billion, an increase of 4.2 per cent in constant currency term over previous fiscal.

The company guided for a revenue growth of 0-3 per cent for the current financial year, which is lower than top line growth rate of FY25 amid global uncertainty. The company sees its operating margin to be in the range of 20-22 per cent for this fiscal.

“Our performance for the year has been robust in terms of revenues, and expansion in operating margins. We may see uneven activities in the shorter term. We look to expand to other geographies in addition to our existing markets,” Salil Parekh, CEO of Infosys said in the post results press conference.

On the impact of US tariffs, he said that tariffs would impact the company’s Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Consulting segment.

The company said it has not seen any cancellation of projects yet. “While the environment remains uncertain, we will execute plans with agility. Previous quarter deals that we closed we don’t see any issue with those. We had two mega deals in the last financial year. Our large deals are moving to the next phase,” Parekh said.

“FY25 operating margins expanded by 0.5 per cent after navigating through multiple headwinds in a challenging macro environment,” Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO of Infosys said.

During the March quarter, total employee count of Infosys increased by 199 employees to reach 323,578 people. For the whole fiscal year, headcount increased 6,338 people over FY24.

“We will hire over 20,000 freshers in FY26. We had rolled out hikes in January and April for our staffers,” he said.

Reacting on layoffs of trainees in its Mysore campus, the company said that it had provided assistance for placement. “We have a rigorous way to test individuals. It has been same for over 20 years,” Parekh said. Meanwhile, the company said it would acquire MRE Consulting, a Houston-based technology consultancy, and The Missing Link, a leading Australian firm specialising in cybersecurity, network integration, and automation. The board announced a final dividend of Rs 22 per share for its shareholders.