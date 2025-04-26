Inorbit Cyberabad Unveils "The Green Flea" – A Celebration of Sustainability and Conscious Living

Inorbit Mall, Cyberabad is all set to host The Green Flea, a vibrant and eco-conscious festival designed to promote sustainable living, support local green brands, and inspire mindful consumption. Slated to go live from April 25th to 27th, the event promises a lively and enriching experience for eco-enthusiasts of all ages.

At the heart of The Green Flea is a specially curated flea market featuring a wide range of eco-friendly and sustainable brands, offering everything from organic apparel and upcycled accessories to biodegradable homeware and natural beauty products. Guests can also enjoy the soulful sounds of Jazz Nights, with international jazz artist performing live on select evenings, adding a relaxing and sophisticated vibe to the green celebration.

Shoppers can immerse themselves in free interactive green activities, including pottery workshops and block printing sessions, starting daily at 5 PM. These hands-on experiences bring together creativity and conscious crafting in one exciting space. (Limited seats only – arrive early to grab your spot!)

Adding to the green celebration, Inorbit Cyberabad will spotlight nature-friendly brands, including I Nutreat Life, Mounica Vootla, Eco Basket, Evoke, Jaypore, Forever New, Melissa, and Third Wave Coffee, Nicobar, Forest essentials, Kama Ayurveda

The Green Flea isn’t just a shopping experience—it’s a movement towards building a greener tomorrow. Whether you're looking to discover new eco-conscious labels or simply spend a meaningful day out with friends and family, this festival offers something for everyone.

Event Highlights:

· Eco-Flea Market with sustainable and conscious brands

· Free hands-on workshops: Pottery & Block Printing (Starting at 5 PM, Limited seats only)

· Spotlight on eco-friendly in-house brands

· Live music, green-themed décor, and Insta-worthy moments

To elevate the weekend experience, Inorbit Cyberabad is also hosting Jazz Nights, featuring international jazz artists who will be performing on April 19, 20, 26, and 27 from 6 PM to 8 PM. Guests can unwind to the sounds of smooth jazz while exploring the Green Flea festivities, making it the perfect evening to relax, indulge, and celebrate conscious living in style.

Join us at Inorbit Cyberabad and be a part of this unique celebration of sustainability.

For more updates, follow us on Instagram @InorbitMall and stay tuned for the greenest event in town!