Investors poorer by Rs 9.14 trillion

New Delhi: Investors have become poorer by a massive Rs19,50,288.05 crore as equity market sell-offs continued for the fifth day in a row on Monday. The hectic selling over the five days pulled market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed companies lower by a whopping Rs19,50,288.05 crore to Rs2,60,52,149.66 crore.

On Monday alone, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms tanked by Rs9,13,651.88 crore. Interestingly on January 17 this year, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies had reached a record high of Rs 280 lakh crore.

"Fears of higher-than-expected rate tightening by the Fed and the heightened tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border had created the perfect storm that spooked the markets. FPIs have been stepping up their sales during the last several days," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.