Live
- Rupee rises 19 paise to close at 82.94 against US dollar
- Cong eyes tribal votes in MP, to come up with 'Scheduled Tribes Charter'
- Anil Kapoor’s poster from ‘Animal’ creates much more curiosity
- Reliance Jio announces attractive offers for ‘make in India’ iPhone 15 buyers
- Under selling pressure through the week, Nifty falls 2.8% from all-time high
- Roja slams TDP MLAs, asks them to realise facts in Skill development case
- DIA to spearhead decarbonisation efforts across energy sector in Bengal
- India likely to defer import curbs on PC, laptop manufacturers by 9-12 months
- ‘Insult to all Indians’: Bidhuri made mockery of PM's Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas remarks: says Jairam
- Australian High Commissioner visits DCW office in Delhi
Just In
IT conducts search operations at Lux Industries in Kolkata
Highlights
The Income Tax Department on Friday conducted search operations at Lux Industries premises in Kolkata allegedly in connection with more than Rs 200 crore tax evasion.
New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Friday conducted search operations at Lux Industries premises in Kolkata allegedly in connection with more than Rs 200 crore tax evasion.
A team also reached P.S. Srijan Tech Park in Kolkata.
Sources said search operations were ongoing at the residential premises of its officers and office when this report was being filed.
So far, the IT department has not officially said anything regarding the raids.
Lux Industries also did not respond after being approached.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS