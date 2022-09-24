IT draws traction in Hyderabad's premium realty

Hyderabad: The booming IT industry in Hyderabad has led to an influx of a highly cosmopolitan crowd in the city. The biggest names in the industry are setting up shop here leading to a rich mix of cultures establish in the city. This has given rise to design innovation to appease a diverse crowd, a builder said.

Sharing views on the growing premium real estate market in Hyderabad, Ajitesh Korupolu, Founder and CEO, Ashoka Builders India Pvt Ltd said, "With a younger audience stepping forward to invest in Hyderabad's real estate, the expanding definition of premium realty is now elevating the level of homes here. The growing supply of three and four BHK apartments in prime areas is testament to Hyderabad's growing appetite for premium real estate."

The high-end segment remained a major contributor (47 per cent) in the quarterly launches followed by mid-segment with a 40 per cent share.

"To woo a spoilt-for-choice customer, there is a healthy competition amongst top builders in the city to innovate in terms of design and offerings. Be it giving bigger open spaces as part of the home, or outdoor amenities, or even EV charging facilities within the compound, the Hyderabad builders are leaving no stone unturned to pack as much as they can in their projects," the founder said.

When compared to metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and especially Bangalore, the cost of living in Hyderabad is significantly lower, and with better infrastructure facilities, the standard of living here is considered to be significantly better. If one is to consider the quality of living, ease of commute, and infrastructural sufficiency, Hyderabad is one of the most affordable metro cities in India.