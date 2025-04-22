ITC Hotels accelerates growth with 14 ‘Fortune Hotels’ signings and 7 new openings in Financial Year 2024-25

Located across emerging markets and gateway destinations, the new properties will further strengthen the brand’s presence, especially tier 2 & tier 3 markets.

Fortune, a member of ITC’s hotel group completed another successful year of expansion as it inked a series of new hotel signings and openings in the Financial Year 2024-25. Located across emerging markets and gateway destinations the new properties will further strengthen the brand’s presence, especially tier 2 and tier 3 markets in the upscale to midmarket category. Fortune saw 6 new hotel openings across India at Pahalgam, Puri, Chennai, Candolim (Goa), Palampur (Himachal Pradesh), Ekta Nagar (Gujarat) and its 1st international hotel opening in Nepal at Bhaktapur. The new signings will see the Fortune brand visibility and presence grow in the cities of Goa, Kolkata, Chennai, Rishikesh, Indore, Bhimtal, Mukteshwar, Gorakhpur, Mohali, Surat and Ayodhya.

As of 31st March 2025, Brand Fortune showcases a portfolio of 78 hotels comprising of 56 operational hotels across India and Nepal with 22 hotels in pipeline.

Anil Chadha, Managing Director, ITC Hotels Limited said, “As we enter this new financial year, we reaffirm our commitment to sustained growth and excellence in hospitality. It is indeed a matter of delight to announce our new openings and signings in both emerging and established hotel markets in India and Nepal. This footprint expansion endeavours to offer travellers access to prime locations and Fortune’s comfortable hospitality. Our teams at these new properties will continue to create memorable stays be it for business, leisure or destination events.”

With these new signings, Fortune Hotels now showcases alliances in over 65 cities across India and Nepal, further strengthening its position as a leading player in the upscale-to-midmarket hotel category. The brand’s continued expansion reaffirms its dedication to providing best in class services while catering to India’s evolving travel landscape.

Some of the recent signings include, Fortune Arambol Goa, Fortune Select OMR Chennai, Fortune Park Indore, Fortune EM Bypass Kolkata, Fortune Park Surat, Fortune Park Mukteshwar and Fortune Park Mohali, Punjab.

1. Fortune Arambol Goa is a chic hotel located in the bustling backdrop of North Goa; Fortune Hotels’ fourth property in the state, this hotel will offer easy access to Arambol Beach, Kerim Beach, Terekhol Fort, and Mandrem Beach. Positioned as a gateway to Goa from Maharashtra, it will cater to both leisure and business travellers.

2. Fortune Select OMR Chennai is an upscale business hotel strategically set in Karapakkam, a bustling commercial hub between Thoraipakkam and Sholinganallur. The hotel features premium rooms and suites, spa, swimming pool, food & beverage offerings, and varied banquet spaces to add panache to business meetings and conferences.

3. Fortune EM Bypass Kolkata is the upscale brand’s second hotel in the city and sixth alliance in the state of West Bengal. Designed to cater to the diverse needs of the modern-day traveller, it is strategically located just off the EM Bypass and in close proximity to premium speciality hospitals.

4. Fortune Park Indore: set amidst the city’s rich cultural roots and the heart of the city’s commercial hub, this is Fortune brand’s maiden hotel in Madhya Pradesh and promises to become an idyllic pitstop for business travellers, as well as visitors headed to the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. With its premium amenities and elegant banquet spaces, the hotel endeavors to be a popular MICE and wedding destination.

5. Fortune Park Mukteshwar is ensconced in the breath-taking locales of the hill town of Mukteshwar in the Satbunga area. This upscale retreat overlooking the mighty snow-covered Himalayas and is conveniently situated 50 km from Nainital, 72 km from Haldwani, and 343 km from New Delhi.

6. Fortune Park Surat. This greenfield development in Piplod will be Fortune Hotels 10th alliance in the Golden state of Gujarat. Identified as the first growth hub under the Surat Special Economic Region initiative, the city is poised to drive advancements in tourism, agri-tech, and chemicals, further elevating its hospitality appeal.

7. Fortune Park Mohali, Punjab: this greenfield project will be a significant addition to the Chandigarh Tri-City area. Mohali- officially Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, has emerged as a prominent administrative and commercial hub, supported by infrastructure developments such as Chandigarh International Airport.