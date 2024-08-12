ITC Hotels expand presence in Rajasthan with signing of welcomhotel pushkar

ITC Hotels growth trajectory continues to rise as the brand signs a Welcomhotel property with SRK Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. in Pushkar. Expected to open in 2026, it will be spread across nearly 3 acres and shall be easily accessible by air, rail and road. Located just 50 km from the Kishangarh airport, Welcomhotel Pushkar will offer 96 well-appointed guestrooms, with ample banquet facilities and various food and beverage offerings including an all-day dining restaurant, lobby lounge, a specialty restaurant and bar. Recreational spaces include a swimming pool, fitness center, spa and a kids’ club.

Showcasing beautiful architectural legacy, Pushkar is much visited for its temples, shrines and picturesque locations. For many, it is the ideal weekend retreat. From boating, camel safaris, spiritual sojourns, picnics & camping to partaking of the local flavours and legendary fairs, Pushkar has been one of Rajasthan’s star attractions for travelers.



Anil Chadha, Chief Executive, ITC Hotels stated, “The Welcomhotel brand continues to grow under the asset right strategy. We recently opened the 25th Welcomhotel in Belagavi (Belgaum) Karnataka last month. Pushkar, located close to Ajmer and Jaipur, is one of Rajasthan’s most visited leisure destinations for its versatile offerings. Welcomhotel Pushkar shall showcase the legacy of this charming region.”



Mahesh Advani and Ajay Modi, SRK Hospitality Private Limited said, “Pushkar continues to grow in popularity. With demand exceeding supply in this town, we are confident that Welcomhotel Pushkar will offer one of the finest services for tourists. SRK Hospitality’s vision and ITC Hotels renowned hospitality excellence shall help us develop a superior resort facility.”