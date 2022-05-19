ITC shares rally nearly 5% to hit 52-week high

New Delhi: Shares of ITC rallied nearly 5 per cent in morning trade on Thursday after the company reported an 11.60 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended in March 2022.

ITC Ltd stock ended Rs9.15 or 3.43 per cent at Rs275.65 on BSE. During intra-session, the stock jumped 4.74 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 279.15 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it rallied 4.66 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 279.25 apiece. The surge in the counter assumes significance as the broader market was trading in the negative territory mirroring weak trends in global equities.