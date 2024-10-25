Joyalukkas launches festive offers

Hyderabad: Joyalukkas, a leading jewellery retail chain has announced a new campaign ‘Joy Wali Diwali’ to celebrate Diwali. Running from October 18 to November 3, the initiative will see special offers and dealsfor jewellery enthusiasts.Customers can enjoy a range of festive offers, including a free 1-gram gold coin with purchases of diamond and uncut diamond jewellery worth Rs100,000 and above. Additional promotions include a Rs1,000 gift voucher for gold and precious jewellery purchases of Rs50,000 or more, and a Rs500 gift voucher on silver jewellery purchases of Rs10,000 and above. The retailer is also introducing gold rate protection, allowing customers to lock in the current gold rate with a 10 per cent advance payment.

Joy Alukkas, Chairman, Joyalukkas Group,stated: “Diwali is a festival every Indian eagerly awaits, and we want to bring even more joyto their celebrations with our ‘Joy Wali Diwali’ offers. Jewellery holds a deep significanceduring Diwali, representing auspiciousness and prosperity. We invite everyone to visit ourshowrooms, explore our new collections and make the most of these festive deals that willtruly light up their celebration.”