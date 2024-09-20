JSW MG Motor India extends Industry-First ‘Battery-as-a-Service’ (BaaS) Program for Comet EV and ZS EV

JSW MG Motor India, in its continued effort to redefine the passenger EV segment in India, has extended its recently launched unique BaaS program to its popular Comet EV and ZS EV models. The BaaS concept was introduced with the launch of MG Windsor and since then has received encouraging responses. Under this unique BaaS program, customers can now bring home the Street-Smart Car - MG Comet EV at a starting price of ₹4.99 Lakh + battery rental @₹2.5/km, and India’s first Pure Electric Internet SUV – MG ZS EV starting at ₹13.99 Lakh + battery rental @₹4.5/km.





The program allows customers to pay a nominal fee per kilometre for battery usage, making these popular EVs their top choice. In addition to the BaaS program, customers can also avail the assured 60% buyback value after three years of ownership, reassuring customers of a seamless and confident ownership experience.





Speaking on the unique ownership program, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, “With BaaS, we have created a platform for easy ownership, making our EVs more accessible than ever. Given the strong response to Windsor under the BaaS program, we are now extending its benefits to our popular EV models, the Comet and ZS. I am confident that this unique ownership model will further boost EV adoption in the country.”



The introduction of the BaaS program is supported by a robust network of finance partners, including Bajaj Finserv, Hero Fincorp, Vidyut, and Ecofy Autovert. This strategic collaboration ensures a seamless experience for customers across the country, making the transition to electric mobility smoother.

MG Comet EV is spacious inside and compact outside design gives you freedom from tricky turns while offering the certified range of 230 km on a single charge. It has This car meets urban mobility needs with its 55+ i-SMART features. MG ZS EV, India's first pure electric internet SUV offers a 50.3 kWh battery pack with a certified driving range of 461 km on a single charge.

To get more information on the unique ownership model, click on the link below:

https://www.mgmotor.co.in/vehicles/windsor-ev-electric-car-in-india/terms-and-condition