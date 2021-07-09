July 9: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Indian Stock Markets ended with small losses on Friday. The S&P BSE Sensex index dropped 182.75 points or 0.35 per cent to end at 52,386.19. The Nifty 50 index ended 38.10 points or 0.24 per cent down at 15,689.80. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.





Symbol LTP % Change Open High Low Tata Steel 1,239.75 4.2 1,192.00 1,244.10 1,188.00 Bajaj Finserv 12,775.15 3.58 12,351.00 12,912.00 12,345.00 Adani Ports 728 2.29 712.5 737 708.35 Bharti Airtel 536.5 2.13 525.5 537.5 523 Divi's Laboratories 4,605.00 2.1 4,515.00 4,625.00 4,510.80 Hindalco 391 2.06 383 391.4 382.1 JSW Steel 681.25 1.95 671 683.6 670 Grasim 1,503.90 1.93 1,475.00 1,508.00 1,461.00 Cipla 960.5 1.04 952 965.6 949.95 ONGC 118.1 0.9 117.1 118.65 116.6

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.





Symbol LTP % Change Open High Low Bajaj Auto 3,998.95 -1.92 4,077.00 4,079.95 3,990.00 TCS 3,211.80 -1.43 3,250.00 3,282.00 3,201.00 HDFC Bank 1,504.40 -1.06 1,512.55 1,516.00 1,497.50 Reliance 2,071.95 -0.99 2,088.00 2,091.70 2,066.10 Axis Bank 747.35 -0.93 752 752.9 740.25 Tech Mahindra 1,051.00 -0.86 1,055.20 1,068.80 1,049.00 Eicher Motors 2,706.00 -0.85 2,740.00 2,765.00 2,686.05 IndusInd Bank 1,038.75 -0.64 1,040.00 1,048.60 1,026.20 Kotak Bank 1,722.00 -0.59 1,729.00 1,730.00 1,714.95 Asian Paints 3,013.00 -0.51 3,022.00 3,039.15 3,007.00



