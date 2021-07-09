July 9: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- Indian Stock Markets ended with small losses on Friday.
- The S&P BSE Sensex index dropped 182.75 points or 0.35 per cent to end at 52,386.19.
Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Symbol
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Tata Steel
|1,239.75
|4.2
|1,192.00
|1,244.10
|1,188.00
|Bajaj Finserv
|12,775.15
|3.58
|12,351.00
|12,912.00
|12,345.00
|Adani Ports
|728
|2.29
|712.5
|737
|708.35
|Bharti Airtel
|536.5
|2.13
|525.5
|537.5
|523
|Divi's Laboratories
|4,605.00
|2.1
|4,515.00
|4,625.00
|4,510.80
|Hindalco
|391
|2.06
|383
|391.4
|382.1
|JSW Steel
|681.25
|1.95
|671
|683.6
|670
|Grasim
|1,503.90
|1.93
|1,475.00
|1,508.00
|1,461.00
|Cipla
|960.5
|1.04
|952
|965.6
|949.95
|ONGC
|118.1
|0.9
|117.1
|118.65
|116.6
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Symbol
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Bajaj Auto
|3,998.95
|-1.92
|4,077.00
|4,079.95
|3,990.00
|TCS
|3,211.80
|-1.43
|3,250.00
|3,282.00
|3,201.00
|HDFC Bank
|1,504.40
|-1.06
|1,512.55
|1,516.00
|1,497.50
|Reliance
|2,071.95
|-0.99
|2,088.00
|2,091.70
|2,066.10
|Axis Bank
|747.35
|-0.93
|752
|752.9
|740.25
|Tech Mahindra
|1,051.00
|-0.86
|1,055.20
|1,068.80
|1,049.00
|Eicher Motors
|2,706.00
|-0.85
|2,740.00
|2,765.00
|2,686.05
|IndusInd Bank
|1,038.75
|-0.64
|1,040.00
|1,048.60
|1,026.20
|Kotak Bank
|1,722.00
|-0.59
|1,729.00
|1,730.00
|1,714.95
|Asian Paints
|3,013.00
|-0.51
|3,022.00
|3,039.15
|3,007.00
