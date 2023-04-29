Kia India opens library block at Penukonda

Hyderabad: Kia India announced the inauguration of the Kia Library Block, marking a new chapter for the education in the vicinity of Penukonda in Andhra Pradesh. This facility is poised to become a learning hub for students from 83 villages of various revenue mandals, including Penukonda, Roddam and SomandePalli.

The block was inaugurated by Kia India Chief Administrative Officer Kabdong Lee and other dignitaries from Kia India. This move has been highly appreciated by Dr N Ramesh Reddy, Principal of Government Degree College(GDC), Penukonda, its students, and the localities. On the occasion, Kabdong Lee said, "The Kia Library Block is testament of our dedication to enhancing the neighborhood through a range of initiatives and programmes.