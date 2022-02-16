Kia India unveils Carens, price starts from 8.99L

Hyderabad: Kia India launched its fourth and latest 'Made-for-India' offering, the three-row recreational vehicle, Carens. The new model, a multipurpose vehicle (MPV) is offered in 19 variants with prices ranging from Rs 8.99 to Rs 16.99 lakh. It is claimed to be one of the safest cars in the country and the most compelling value proposition for modern Indian families.



The latest model features six and seven seating options, which the company refers to as a recreational vehicle, competes with the likes of Maruti Suzuki XL6, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Motors Safari. Kia India already sells Seltos, Sonet, and Carnival in the domestic market. The petrol versions of the model are priced between Rs 8.99 lakh and Rs 16.99 lakh, while the diesel trims are tagged between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 16.99 lakh. The company claims a fuel efficiency of 16.5 km per litre on the petrol variants and 21.3 km per litre with diesel trims. The company plans to enhance its production to meet this increased demand.

"Since inception, we have remained focused on adding value to Indian customers' driving experiences through our ground-breaking vehicles and services. Carens is a true Kia, offering best in class features, immaculate design and practicality, a wide range of variant choices at a compelling price point," said Tae-Jin Park, MD & CEO of Kia India.

He further said, "The pricing offers us an opportunity to cater to an even more diverse set of our customer. We will enhance our production to meet this increased demand. We are confident also that our customers will have a wonderful ownership experience of the Carens, which incurs maintenance cost starting from as low as 37 paisa per km."

Carens is offered with three engine options: Smartstream 1.5 Petrol, Smartstream 1.4 T-GDi Petrol, and 1.5 CRDi VGT Diesel, mated with three transmissions - 6MT, 7DCT, or 6AT. Since the bookings opened on January 14, the company has received 19,089 bookings.