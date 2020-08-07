Kia Motors unveils India-made Sonet for global markets

Hyderabad: South Korean automaker Kia Motors Corporation on Friday globally unveiled its sub four meter compact SUV Sonet which it plans to launch in India next month.



The model would be manufactured at company's plant in Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh. In addition to selling in India, it will be exported to other markets.

Sonet, which is Kia's third product in India after Seltos and Carnival, will compete with the likes of Hyundai Venue, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300 in the domestic market.

"With its aggressive and modern design language, fun-to-drive dynamics, and Kia's latest high-tech features, the Sonet puts an exclamation point on our ambition to make Kia the brand of choice, especially among millennial and Gen Z consumers," said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO, Kia Motors Corporation.

The model fills a need in the growing SUV market, in India and further afield, and will attract a wider number of consumers to the Kia brand, he added.

Kia Motors India MD and CEO Kookhyun Shim said that after the success of the Seltos and Carnival, the company is confident that it will revolutionise another market segment in India with Sonet by addressing the unmet needs and aspirations of customers.