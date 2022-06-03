KIA unveils tech-led app 'Kotak Cherry'

Mumbai: Kotak Investment Advisors, a subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank, has launched 'Kotak Cherry' - a curated tech-led investment management platform. Kotak Cherry is designed to offer holistic investing solutions to users via a robust digital app backed by experienced investment managers, all available at one's fingertips. Kotak Cherry provides investment solutions ranging from stocks, bonds, mutual funds, fixed deposits and National Pension Scheme (NPS) to progressive investment opportunities like Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

Srikanth Subramanian, CEO-Designate, Kotak Cherry said: "In this digital age of automation and one-size-fits all, we at Cherry believe in offering curated solutions that will help declutter investment options for our customers. Led by a solid team of credible and experienced professionals, we believe deep domain experience will matter when it comes to investing. It is one stop platforms that will help people invest like experts."

Cherry will soon have complete open architecture, where the app user will soon be able to maintain their banking and broking relationships with providers of their choice, while still benefiting from the full power of our domain experience and curated services, he added. Kotak Cherry is enabled as a Do It Yourself (DIY) execution platform. Going forward, the high-performing team of Kotak Cherry will also offer financial life-stage solutions to customers. They include stock baskets, Robo advisory, life, medical, general insurance and enable international investing. Kotak Cherry's technology is founded on principles of agility and collaboration, built for scale and resilience.