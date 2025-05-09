KLEF Deemed to be University Earns Prestigious Accreditation from Global Skill Development Council

Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (KLEF) Deemed to be University, renowned for its progressive academic vision and emphasis on industry-aligned education, has achieved a significant global milestone by securing accreditation from the Global Skill Development Council (GSDC). Headquartered in the USA, Switzerland, and Singapore, GSDC is a globally respected certification and accreditation authority dedicated to advancing skill excellence and preparing learners for the demands of the future workforce.

In a dual recognition, KLEF Deemed to be University has also been officially designated as an Authorized Academic Partner (AAP) of GSDC. This prestigious partnership allows the university to deliver internationally certified skill development programs across a wide range of emerging technologies, further empowering its students and faculty to compete on the global stage.

Expressing pride in this milestone, Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice-President, KLEF Deemed to be University stated, “This international accreditation reflects our long-standing vision of aligning higher education with global industry needs. It strengthens our resolve to equip students with world-class skills that extend beyond academic theory and into real-world applications.”

The Global Skill Development Council offers certifications in highly sought-after domains such as Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Blockchain, DevOps & DevSecOps, Cloud Computing, Data Science, Agile & Scrum, ISO Standards, Learning & Development (L&D), Internet of Things (IoT), and Cybersecurity. These programs are developed by leading global experts and endorsed by academic affiliates from prestigious institutions including Harvard, Yale, MIT, Stanford, and the Wharton School.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. A. Srinath, Dean – Skill Development, KL Deemed to be University, noted, “This is not just a recognition—it is a strategic leap. With GSDC’s globally validated certifications, we are now better positioned to offer our students and faculty cutting-edge training that meets international standards, enabling them to become globally competent professionals in tomorrow’s workforce.”

To facilitate the seamless integration of GSDC certification modules, KL Deemed to be University will leverage its advanced infrastructure, which includes cutting-edge laboratories, interdisciplinary research centers, and dedicated innovation hubs. This well-established ecosystem fosters both technical excellence and intellectual growth, creating an ideal environment for delivering globally recognized skill development programs and enabling high-impact, experiential learning.



