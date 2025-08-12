Škoda Auto celebrates its 25th Anniversary with Limited Editions of Kylaq, Kushaq and Slavia

Celebrating its 25th anniversary in India and 130 years globally, Škoda Auto India has introduced Limited Editions of its best-selling models: the Kushaq, Slavia, and Kylaq. The exclusive, limited-run editions feature distinctive design enhancements and premium features, along with special 25th Anniversary badging that reflects the special milestone and the brand’s continued commitment to the Indian market. The Limited Editions are based on existing high-spec trims like the Monte Carlo for the Kushaq and Slavia, and Prestige and Signature+ for the Kylaq.

Speaking about the brand’s 25th anniversary and the launch of these new Limited Edition models, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “We are celebrating 25 incredible years of Škoda Auto in India with Limited Editions of the Kylaq, Kushaq and Slavia. These special editions are designed with our fans in mind, combining sporty elegance and premium features, including a complimentary accessories kit, and smart innovations that enhance the driving experience. It’s our tribute to the passionate community that’s been instrumental in our journey and reflects our strong commitment to delivering products that resonate with evolving customer preferences. Here’s to the past, the present, and the exciting road ahead.”

Kushaq Monte Carlo Limited Edition

This Limited Edition variant reimagines the Monte Carlo with a bold, sporty edge. Available exclusively in two paint options: Deep Black and Tornado Red, this variant features contrasting colour accents based on the body colour. The Deep Black paint option will get the accessories in Tornado Red, while the Tornado Red versions will get Deep Black accessories, providing a distinct visual cue to the cars. The design embellishments include a fog lamp garnish, trunk garnish, and lower door garnish. The Limited Edition also offers significant feature enhancements for customers with a complimentary accessories kit, which includes a 360-degree camera setup, puddle lamps, underbody lights, a fin spoiler and 25th Anniversary badging on the B-pillar.

Slavia Monte Carlo Limited Edition

Just like the Kushaq, the Slavia Monte Carlo Limited Edition also offers the same robust powertrain and feature-rich experience, with the added flair of special styling for customers aspiring for a Škoda. Available in Deep Black and Tornado Red exterior colours, the additions include a front bumper spoiler, trunk and lower door garnishes in contrasting colour, and a complimentary accessories kit comprising a 360-degree camera setup, puddle lamps, underbody lights and 25th Anniversary badging on the B-pillar.

Kylaq Limited Edition

The Kylaq, Škoda’s newest SUV offering, joins the celebrations with a limited edition on the Signature+ (MT) and Prestige (MT) variants. The limited edition also gets the complimentary accessory kit, which includes a 360-degree camera setup, puddle lamps and 25th anniversary badging on the B-Pillar. The Kylaq is offered to customers in 7 exterior body colours in the limited edition variant.

Exclusivity

These exclusive Editions are limited in numbers, with only 500 units each of the Kushaq, Slavia, and Kylaq available. The Kushaq and Slavia Monte Carlo Limited Editions will be available in both 1.0 TSI (MT/AT) and 1.5 TSI (DSG) configurations, while the Limited Edition of the Kylaq will be powered by the proven 1.0 TSI that will be exclusively mated to the six-speed manual transmission.

Price List (Ex-showroom)