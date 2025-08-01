Kohler joins Aisha Rao to unveil latest Colours, designs

In a landmark creative collaboration, Kohler, luxury kitchen and bath fittings maker, has partnered with renowned fashion designer Aisha Rao at India Couture Week 2025 to unveil its latest colour palette under the celebrated ‘Colours by Kohler’ range.

Taking centre stage at the Taj Palace in Delhi, the collaboration brough to life a sensorial exploration of how colour can transform not just spaces, but the very spirit of design.

For over 150 years, Kohler has championed design innovation and artistry, becoming synonymous with bold choices and enduring aesthetics. With ‘Colours by Kohler,’ the brand has redefined how colour is used in bathrooms, turning functional spaces into personal expressions of mood and identity.

This season, Kohler unveils three evocative new hues—Honed Lush, Teakberry, Honed Black each telling a unique story. In addition to these Kohler also launched its “Wild at Heart” design series which is a tribute to the brand’s belief that design should be untamed, expressive, and deeply personal.