Live
- Ridhi Mehra Unveils ‘Becoming Her’ Bridal Collection in Hyderabad
- US Keeps High Tariff on India While Cutting Rates for Bangladesh, Pakistan
- Microsoft Hits $4 Trillion Valuation as Cloud and AI Drive Record Growth
- Top EPC Players Accelerating Wind & Solar Projects in India
- Summoned TCS for talks on layoffs: Minister Santosh Lad
- Warm welcome to IT companies migrating to Karnataka from Maharashtra: Dy CM
- First-time job seekers benefit most from PMVBRY: EPFO official
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes today, check the rates on 01 August, 2025
- Man sentenced to 20 years’ jail term for sexual assault on minor
- MP alleges law and order breakdown in Karnataka
Kohler joins Aisha Rao to unveil latest Colours, designs
In a landmark creative collaboration, Kohler, luxury kitchen and bath fittings maker, has partnered with renowned fashion designer Aisha Rao at India...
In a landmark creative collaboration, Kohler, luxury kitchen and bath fittings maker, has partnered with renowned fashion designer Aisha Rao at India Couture Week 2025 to unveil its latest colour palette under the celebrated ‘Colours by Kohler’ range.
Taking centre stage at the Taj Palace in Delhi, the collaboration brough to life a sensorial exploration of how colour can transform not just spaces, but the very spirit of design.
For over 150 years, Kohler has championed design innovation and artistry, becoming synonymous with bold choices and enduring aesthetics. With ‘Colours by Kohler,’ the brand has redefined how colour is used in bathrooms, turning functional spaces into personal expressions of mood and identity.
This season, Kohler unveils three evocative new hues—Honed Lush, Teakberry, Honed Black each telling a unique story. In addition to these Kohler also launched its “Wild at Heart” design series which is a tribute to the brand’s belief that design should be untamed, expressive, and deeply personal.