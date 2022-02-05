Koo wins Nasscom's League of 10-Emerge 50 Award

Hyderabad: The Koo App, India's native micro-blogging platform, has won Nasscom's prestigious 'League of 10 - Emerge 50' Award for 2021. While Nasscom's Emerge 50 celebrates the innovative spirit of 50 disruptive software product companies in India, the super elite 'League of 10' highlights the potential of exemplary brands that are breaking new ground, reshaping digital lives and are poised to dominate global markets. Koo is the only social media platform to make it to the League of 10 for 2021.

An inclusive multi-lingual platform, Koo enables Indians to express themselves online in 10 languages. Among Koo's novel offerings is the multi-lingual kooing feature that facilitates real-time translation of a message across languages, while retaining the core sentiment of the original text. This feature amplifies user reach and drives greater engagement.

"We are excited and truly honored to win Nasscom's League of 10 - Emerge 50 Award - one of the most prestigious awards in the industry, which celebrates product innovation of startups. To join the elite and distinguished League of 10 is a remarkable achievement for us. This win bears testimony to our mission of democratising the voice of India by empowering Indians to express themselves online in a language of their choice," said Aprameya Radhakrishna, CEO and Co-founder, Koo.

"We are motivated to work even harder to erase language barriers on the open internet, connect people across linguistic cultures, and build a truly world-class global tech product from India, for India, and for the world."

"The Indian product industry is setting new benchmarks as an innovation partner in the digital transformation journey globally. Startups are utilising deep tech in delivering world-class solutions and experiences, thus driving success for their customers. Emerge 50 has, in the last 12 years, successfully identified the most promising champions of the future, and we are glad to include the Koo App in the top 50 emerging software product startups of 2021."