Koppu Sadashiv Murthy named new CMD of BHEL

Chennai : Power equipment major Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) said in a regulatory filing on Monday that its Executive Director Koppu Sadashiv Murthy has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

The company said it has received the communication from the Ministry of Heavy Industries informing the approval of the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) for Murthy’s appointment.

Murthy’s appointment will come into effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post on or after November 1, 2023 till the date of his superannuation, i.e., February 28, 2027, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

