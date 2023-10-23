Live
- Building of Manipur’s new civil Secretariat halted for over 10 years due to court cases
- Those who praised me, including Raje, suffered, says Gehlot
- Modi speaks with King Abdullah of Jordan, discusses West Asia crisis
- Rai writes to Kejriwal over absence of key officials from meet to tackle AQI
- DGCA suspends operations of Redbird Flight Training Academy from its bases across country
- Delhi Police lodges FIR against ‘GO Mechanic’ founders; investors allege criminal conspiracy, fraud, forgery by company
- New vaccines best defence for 65 mn people suffering long Covid, says experts
- TDP-Janasena vaccine is the only cure for YSRCP virus
- IREDA clocks 54% jump in net profit for July-September quarter
- Pawan-Lokesh may take up joint campaign soon. Joint manifesto and joint action finalized today
Just In
Koppu Sadashiv Murthy named new CMD of BHEL
Highlights
Power equipment major Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) said in a regulatory filing on Monday that its Executive Director Koppu Sadashiv Murthy has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of the company.
Chennai : Power equipment major Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) said in a regulatory filing on Monday that its Executive Director Koppu Sadashiv Murthy has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of the company.
The company said it has received the communication from the Ministry of Heavy Industries informing the approval of the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) for Murthy’s appointment.
Murthy’s appointment will come into effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post on or after November 1, 2023 till the date of his superannuation, i.e., February 28, 2027, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS