KTR meets Google CEO Sundar Pichai at WEF

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KTR held a series of bilateral meetings with global industry leaders at the Telangana Pavilion, on the sidelines of World Economic Forum in Davos on January 22, 2020.

Alphabet Inc. and Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Minister KTR met at a business gathering in Davos. Among a host of topics discussed were Google's current operations in Hyderabad and the scope for future expansion. Rockwell Automation CEO and President Blake D Moret met Minister KTR at the Telangana Pavilion. Rockwell Automation inc is the largest company in the world that is dedicated to industrial automation and information and has a history of over 100 years.

In another meeting, Takeda Pharma Global Vaccine Business Unit President Dr Rajeev Venkayya met Minister KTR. During the meeting, the Minister informed that Hyderabad is the pharma and life sciences capital of the country. He also gave an overview of Hyderabad Pharma City, the country's largest Pharma manufacturing hub.