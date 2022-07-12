KTR opens Experian’s Global Innovation Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Experian, a leading data, analytics on Tuesday announced the expansion of its Global Innovation Centre here. It is another step in Experian's vision of enabling consumers and businesses to make prudent financial decisions with the help of technology, analytics, and innovation, Experian said.

The Experian GIC is a part of the firm's global network of development centres and works closely with its product teams globally, it said. Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao said, "Organisations like Experian help in achieving our vision of strengthening technology and making Hyderabad an innovative IT hub globally."

Neeraj Dhawan, Country Manager, Experian India, said, "Experian has always prioritised India as a key focus market, and this move demonstrates Experian's dedication. Our goal is to bring continuous innovation and drive financial inclusion to give customers better access to credit."