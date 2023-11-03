Lalithaa Jewellery kicks offWastage Charges Diwali campaign

Hyderabad: South India’s jewellery brand, Lalithaa Jewellery said it has launched a Diwali campaign, ahead of the festival rush. The campaign titled, ‘Lakshmi Kadaksha Diwali,’ showcases that purchase of gold from Lalithaa is not merely about buying jewellery but about continuing a tradition, preserving values, and embracing the divine blessings of the season. The brand also announced an offer of one per cent in its Wastage (V A) Charges for Gold Jewellery and Rs 5,000 discount per carat on diamond jewellery.

Dr Kiran Kumar, Chairman, Lalithaa Jewellery, said: “Lalithaa recognises the deep religious emotions that surround Diwali, hence Lalithaa’s Diwali campaign represents a confluence of religious fervour and timeless traditions. The act of buying gold during Diwali often signifies a blessing for a prosperous year ahead.”

The brand informed that the latest ad film for Diwali captures these sentiments through beautiful visuals with a Nadhaswaram score, unfolding scenes of a vibrant and devout Diwali celebration. It shows people coming together, worshipping goddess Lakshmi, lighting lamps and exchanging gifts. As the narrative progresses, it becomes evident that the true essence of Diwali lies in the love and devotion shared among people.

The spokesperson further said that Lalithaa is committed to being more than just a jewellery store. As it is a trusted companion in life’s precious celebrations. This Diwali, as customers embark on gold-buying journey, let Lalithaa be a part of that spiritual and festive journey, the brand added.