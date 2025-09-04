Lam Research Celebrates a Decade of association with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and its Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE)

Lam Research, a global leader in wafer fabrication equipment and services, marked ten successful years of association with the Indian Institute of Science. To celebrate the milestone, Lam hosted a ceremony on the sidelines of SEMICON India 2025, at New Delhi.

“Lam’s collaborations with universities across the world support early learning to build a talent pipeline for the future and advance critical research in relevant fields. In India, we are proud to strengthen our collaboration with IISc, a premier institution that shares our vision for technological advancement,” said Rangesh Raghavan, corporate vice president and general manager, Lam Research India. “Together, we are building a robust ecosystem that empowers students and accelerates India’s semiconductor ambitions,” he added.

Lam’s relationship with IISc began in 2014 as part of the institute’s Industry Affiliate Program and has grown in strength and scope over the last decade. As part of Lam’s global Unlock Ideas program, Lam India provides second-year MTech students from mechanical and electrical engineering streams the opportunity to work on advanced research topics including thermal management, additive manufacturing, and Equipment Intelligence®, under the guidance of IISc faculty.

In July 2023, Lam Research signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IISc’s CeNSE to launch a pilot program using Lam’s proprietary Semiverse® Solutions and SEMulator3D® software. This initiative was further scaled nationally with a tripartite MoU with the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), with an aim to train up to 60,000 students in the next 10 years. Lam’s association with IISc has been central to the company’s efforts to foster the Indian semiconductor ecosystem.

According to Prof Ambarish Ghosh, Chairperson of CeNSE, “The first step to building a resilient semiconductor ecosystem begins with nurturing talent. As the semiconductor ecosystem in India grows, effective skill development partnerships will be key to ensuring we can sustain the momentum. We are glad to partner with Lam Research for the long term. With this, we are building a foundation for the future of this industry.”

Academic partnerships play a crucial role in advancing India’s semiconductor ambitions, and Lam’s multi-pronged association with IISc reflects a forward-looking strategy to nurture semiconductor talent in India. It represents a powerful union of industry, academia, and government that is critical to India playing a meaningful role in the global semiconductor value chain.