Lee Pharma to launch bio-cartilage tablets in UAE

Hyderabad: City-based pharmaceutical company, Lee Pharma on Friday said it has received marketing authorisation to market Bio-Cartilage Smoothwalktablets in United Arab Emirates region. This tablet is the first product in the nutraceutical segment from India to get approved in UAE.

Bio-Cartilage Smoothwalk tablets contain collagen type II, natural eggshell membrane, Boswellia and curcumin with vitamin D3 which mainly acts on joint and connective tissue disorders to increase cartilage in joints. The tablet is anovel composition of bio nutraceuticals with potent phyto nutrients to prevent joint and connective tissue disorders.

“Bio-Cartilage Smoothwalk tablets are already well accepted in India.It is being used in prevention therapy of knee surgery.The tabletgives relief for the patients who are suffering with painful and progressive arthritis,” Director of Lee Pharma, Alla Leela Rani said.

She further informed that the product is under registration in all Middle East, East Asian countries.The company is scheduled to file the dossier for marketing authorizationin the US in the thirdquarter of 2024.