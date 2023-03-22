Lending to agri at `31,843 cr in TS

State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC), Telangana, convened its 36th Quarterly Review meeting on Tuesday to evaluate the performance of the banks for the quarter ended December 2022. Telangana Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao, Secretary (Finance) Ronald Rose, Secretary (Agriculture) M Raghunandan Rao, SBI Chief General Manager & SLBC President Amit Jhingran, SBI General Manager & SLBC Convenor Debashish Mitra, NABARD General Manager Dr Y Haragopal and RBI Dy General Manager K S Chakrawarthy attended the meeting.





Presenting the performance of the banks in the State during the current financial year up to December 2022, Amit Jhingran said: "Total deposits of the banks have increased by Rs1,5105 crore during the current financial year and the total deposits were at Rs6,47,630 crore. Total advances with banks have increased by Rs37,380 crore during the current financial year and the advances of all banks were at Rs769,713 crore."





The CD ratio continues to be above 100 per cent and has increased from 115.78 per cent to 118.85 per cent when compared to March 2022. During the current financial year, the banks have lent short term production loans amounting to Rs 42,499 crore achieving 62.62 per cent of the annual targets. The banks have disbursed Rs 31,843 crore as investment credit to agri allied, agri infra and agri and ancillary activities achieving 90 per cent of the targets.





The lending towards educational loans and housing loans under priority sector was at Rs483 crore and Rs 2,595 crore respectively. The banks together have disbursed Rs 1,46,495 crore to various sections of borrowers under priority sector, recording an achievement of 86.98 per cent of annual targets. The banks have disbursed Rs 66,728 crore to micro, small & medium enterprises (MSME) segment achieving 133.80 per cent of the targets.